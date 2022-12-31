Menu
Dairy Farms NZ's profit rises, on-farm costs rise even more

(Image: Unsplash)
Riley Kennedy
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
Despite a significant increase in on-farm costs, dairy farm investor Dairy Farms NZ (DFNZ) posted a $7.4 million net profit in the past year – an 80% increase on the year prior.Currently, DFNZ, which is 49.9% owned by US company EGI-NZ Dairy, owned seven dairy farms and leased one, targeting acquisitions in Canterbury, Otago and Southland. It had a peak milk herd of about 6,140.Its website said, as a matter of priority, DFNZ planned to list on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX). However, to achieve that, the company needed a larger equi...
