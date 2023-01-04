Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Dairy prices fall nearly 3% at first GDT auction of 2023

Dairy prices fall nearly 3% at first GDT auction of 2023
Out of the past 12 dairy auctions held since July last year, eight have seen the index fall. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
Global dairy prices have fallen at the first auction of the new year.At the first Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction of 2023, held overnight, the price index fell 2.8% to an average of US$3,365 per metric tonne (NZ$5,385).The latest fall came after the index fell 3.8% at the last auction of 2022, a fortnight ago.The index peaked in March last year but had fallen ever since.Out of the past 12 auctions held since July last year, eight have seen the index fall.The latest auctionAt last night’s auction, the biggest fall came from buttermilk pow...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 04, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Best of BusinessDesk: Taxing super profits – how much is too much?

The Green party has floated the idea of a new windfall tax on excess profits. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Media

Media outlook 2023: Brace for a bleak year ahead

Competition for the advertising dollar will get even more fierce.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

Dairy Farms NZ's profit rises

The dairy farm investor owns seven farms, and leases one, on the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 31 Dec 2022
Finance

Treasury officials looked at possible listing of Kiwibank

The government took control of the bank in August 2021.

Riley Kennedy 30 Dec 2022
Finance

One of Aubade Global Resources' directors already bankrupt

Ashit Sud was declared bankrupt in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Riley Kennedy 30 Dec 2022
Finance

Vista Group signs trade agreement with Cineworld, ups revenue guidance

Cineworld Group filed for chapter 11 in September.

Staff reporters 30 Dec 2022