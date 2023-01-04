Dairy prices fall nearly 3% at first GDT auction of 2023

Out of the past 12 dairy auctions held since July last year, eight have seen the index fall. (Image: Getty)

Global dairy prices have fallen at the first auction of the new year.At the first Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction of 2023, held overnight, the price index fell 2.8% to an average of US$3,365 per metric tonne (NZ$5,385).The latest fall came after the index fell 3.8% at the last auction of 2022, a fortnight ago.The index peaked in March last year but had fallen ever since.Out of the past 12 auctions held since July last year, eight have seen the index fall.The latest auctionAt last night’s auction, the biggest fall came from buttermilk pow...