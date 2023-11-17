Menu
David Hearn’s final speech from the a2 Milk throne

David Hearn joined a2 in 2014 as non-executive chair of its United Kingdom subsidiary. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
The a2 Milk Company’s long-serving chair, David Hearn, has left his top job on the board while also attempting to leave shareholders confident that its share price will bounce back.At last year’s annual meeting, Hearn announced he’d be stepping down at this year’s meeting, with Pip Greenwood taking his place.That handover occurred at the yearly gathering of its shareholders in Auckland on Thursday.Hearn initially joined a2 in 2014 as non-executive chair of its United Kingdom subsidiary, moving to join the company&rs...
