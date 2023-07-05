Menu
David Henry declares himself bankrupt

David Henry. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Businessman David Henry, who had been involved in a spat with rich lister Sir Bob Jones’ company over unpaid rent, has bankrupted himself.In May last year, Henry was ordered to pay Jones’ entity Robt Jones 151 Limited (RJL) roughly $283,000, with interest and costs, over unpaid rent at Auckland’s SAP Tower.Following the judgment, Robt Jones issued and served a bankruptcy notice on Henry, which expired unremedied. The entity then issued a bankruptcy petition on Sept 28, first being called in court in the middle of November...
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jul 2023
Tower sells Solomon Islands business

Tower has signed a conditional deal to sell off its Solomon Islands business to Trans Pacific Assurance for around SBD$17 million (NZ$3.3m).The Solomon Islands business is Tower’s smallest Pacific operation. In the financial year to Sept 30, 2022, it generated gross written premi...

Staff reporters 03 Jul 2023