Deposit guarantee bill passes into law

The Reserve Bank is to watch over a new deposit guarantee scheme. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
Parliament has passed legislation setting up a bank deposit guarantee scheme.The Deposit Takers Bill sets up a scheme to guarantee deposits of up to $100,000 in any eligible institution if that institution fails.Licensed deposit-taking institutions include banks, credit unions, building societies, and retail deposit-taking finance companies that are eligible to be licensed deposit takers.Finance minister Grant Robertson said the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Treasury will soon consult with banks and other deposit takers on the funding...
NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,808.12, up 74.66 points or 0.64%.

Graham Skellern 29 Jun 2023
Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 29 Jun 2023
