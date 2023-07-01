Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life

Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life
Naysayers said cryptocurrencies were dead, but regulation could change that. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 01 Jul 2023
Not since Mark Twain have reports of a death been so greatly exaggerated. Calling something dead and buried is a fast and easy way to set yourself above the crowd as an expert. Even better when the thing you are pronouncing deceased rose from technological obscurity to a high-powered asset, made a few institutional investors and a multitude of armchair stockpickers very wealthy, and then collapsed. I am, of course, talking about cryptocurrency, that enigmatic asset class called by naysayers ‘rat poison’, ‘a Ponzi sch...
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Bloomberg

Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

More Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute
Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

The dispute will go to a full hearing, but that's still some way off.

Paul McBeth 30 Jun 2023
Deposit guarantee bill passes into law
Finance

Deposit guarantee bill passes into law

Parliament has passed legislation setting up a bank deposit guarantee scheme.The Deposit Takers Bill sets up a scheme to guarantee deposits of up to $100,000 in any eligible institution if that institution fails.Licensed deposit-taking institutions include banks, credit unions, b...

Staff reporters 29 Jun 2023
Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 29 Jun 2023
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 29 Jun 2023