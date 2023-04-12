Menu
Du Val in ‘negotiations’ to resume investor payments

Du Val co-founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke. (Image: Facebook)
Brent Melville
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
Du Val Capital Partners has acted to reassure its build-to-rent fund investors that the fund has adequate reserves to meet its obligations.The company, in response to investor concerns as to its ability to service interest commitments by both its build-to-rent (BTR) and mortgage investor funds, issued an update to its BTR partners at the end of last month.The effort coincides with more evidence that non-wholesale investors have been allowed to invest in the lightly regulated wholesale market.'Stupid'BusinessDesk has spoken with an inves...
Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%
Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%

The result was strong despite ongoing inflationary and supply-chain pressures.

Staff reporters 11:37am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Du Val in ‘negotiations’ and high electricity prices likely to persist

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:18am
