Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors
The insolvency was due to falling sales, constricted working capital and the general economy, say the liquidators.(Image: Ezibuy)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
Creditors of Ezibuy, who are owed more than $100 million, have tipped the group into liquidation.It follows a recommendation by its now-former administrators, who recommended Ezibuy and its subsidiaries be wound up at a watershed meeting.Companies Office filings show those creditors voted in favour of that recommendation on Wednesday with Olvera Advisors Damien Hodgkinson and Kate Barnet, who were the administrators, appointed liquidators.The group, which Australian-listed Mosaic Brands own, was put into administration in April.'Omnichannel...
The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. Now it's taking on Europe and beyond.

Ella Somers 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 21, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 21, 2023
Policy

National research priorities cleared for final cabinet approval in science shakeup

The government will play a greater role in science research if a new system is approved.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
National research priorities cleared for final cabinet approval in science shakeup

More Finance

Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny
Finance

Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny

The firm doesn’t report its financials in NZ, despite ‘officially’ being overseas owned.

Brent Melville 5:00am
More farmers are opting for premium bull teams, says LIC
Finance

More farmers are opting for premium bull teams, says LIC

It said it would deliver a solid return at a time of increased cost pressures on the farm.

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
New low-lending loan for ANZ customers
Finance Free

New low-lending loan for ANZ customers

ANZ is committed to working with central and local government alongside business and iwi.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 18 Jul 2023
Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard
Finance

Frances Cook: Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

Your KiwiSaver money could be lost into an unethical landlord's pocket.

Frances Cook 18 Jul 2023