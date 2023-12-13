Menu
FaaS: the rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

It can be a game of chance getting your money back from hacking gamblers. (Image: Depositphotos)
David Chaplin
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
“At Ilixium,” I read, “we’re developing for now and defining what’s next.“Revolutionising the payments industry with our unique combination of technical expertise, regulatory understanding, local knowledge and international reach, we accelerate the acceptance of customer payments at significantly lower costs – all with zero stress.”I, however, can confirm that the sight of eight unauthorised payments queued-up to leave my debit card account via Ilixium did induce non-zero stress.Until that moment...
Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

Interislander project hits the rocks: could contracts be canned?

The current plan for new rail-enabled ferries may not survive the change of government.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Finance

Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal
Finance

Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

The Australian firm has been quietly growing its Kiwi footprint.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Dec 2023
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023