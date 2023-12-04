Menu
Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Two rural retailers have posted losses as pressure weighs down on their farmer customers’ spending.In their respective financial years to the end of June, Farmlands recorded a loss of nearly $680,000, while Ruralco's net loss after tax came in at $2.1 million. Both retailers operate as co-operatives. While Farmlands has a network of stores throughout the country, Ruralco – which formerly traded as Ashburton Trading Society – operates throughout mid-Canterbury.For much of the 12-month period, on-farm inflation sat...
