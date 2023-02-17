Menu
Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

Grant Robertson said the government’s balance sheet had the “resilience” to deal with the cyclone’s impact. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Finance minister Grant Robertson says people shouldn’t expect to see “huge sums of money” thrown around at this year’s budget.Speaking at his annual lunch with the Auckland Chamber of Commerce at the Cordis hotel today, Robertson said the impact on the affected areas was “devastating”.“We are talking about a big part of food production in New Zealand impacted by the cyclone. The availability of that food and the cost of it is going to have a big impact,” he said.His speech is usually aimed at sett...
NZ market flat as My Food Bag shares get slammed

My Food Bag's share price fall could continue next week.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Pāmu says 22 farms damaged by storms

NZ’s largest farming group reported a first-half net operating profit.

Rebecca Howard 4:05pm
Containers in limbo as trans-Tasman shipper goes under

An Australian-based shipping company is unable to pay for the offload and release of containers at the Auckland terminal.

Brent Melville 3:20pm

Cyclone, floods cost will run into billions, Insurance Council says

"The social trauma, distress, loss of life cannot be measured in dollar terms."

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

Hawke's Bay produces 63% of the country's apples.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Blis Tech sees revenue grow by 24% in Q3

Blis Technologies posted revenue for the quarter of $2.9 million. 

Riley Kennedy 9:25am
Mānuka honey exporter collapses owing $2.9m

The company went into liquidation last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am