Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

Grant Robertson said the government’s balance sheet had the “resilience” to deal with the cyclone’s impact. (Image: Getty)

Finance minister Grant Robertson says people shouldn’t expect to see “huge sums of money” thrown around at this year’s budget.Speaking at his annual lunch with the Auckland Chamber of Commerce at the Cordis hotel today, Robertson said the impact on the affected areas was “devastating”.“We are talking about a big part of food production in New Zealand impacted by the cyclone. The availability of that food and the cost of it is going to have a big impact,” he said.His speech is usually aimed at sett...