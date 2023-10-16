Menu
Fletcher shares fall 13% as trading resumes

Fletcher's chief executive Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Fletcher Building’s share price has fallen more than 13% after it resumed trading this morning.The dual-listed company was put into a trading halt last week after Australian firm BGC claimed problems with Fletcher’s subsidiary Iplex would cost it $1.9 billion.On Friday, Fletcher hit back at BGC’s claim, with chief executive Ross Taylor describing it as “self-serving and sensationalist”.BGC’s independent experts say the problem is the pipe, and not its installation – but Fletcher Building says the i...
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower

New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says
Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
Auckland airport considers retail bond offer
Auckland airport considers retail bond offer

The offer will be listed on the NZ stock exchange's debt market.

Staff reporters 2:20pm
Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers
Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers

BusinessDesk has the list of 395 entities that failed to get their accounts in on time.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGem
Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGem

It’s quite a task attempting to piece the MicroGem puzzle together.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am