Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly
Neil Beaumont. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
Fonterra’s chief financial officer, Neil Beaumont, has resigned after eight months in the job.Beaumont, who joined the co-op in February from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, finishes on Friday.Simon Till, who most recently held the role of director of capital markets, will be acting CFO while recruitment is under way for a permanent CFO, Fonterra said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. It gave no explanation for his abrupt resignation.Beaumont took over from Marc Rivers, who resigned last year. Chris Rowe was acting CFO b...
NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines

 The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 10,757.69, up 16.12 points.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance Free

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall

The troubled company wanted to prioritise paying staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:50pm
Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall
Finance Free

Another NZ brewery goes bust

Deep Creek shifted its focus to craft beer four years ago after closing its brewpub.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:33pm
Another NZ brewery goes bust

More Finance

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall
Finance Free

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall

The troubled company wanted to prioritise paying staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:50pm
Another NZ brewery goes bust
Finance Free

Another NZ brewery goes bust

Deep Creek shifted its focus to craft beer four years ago after closing its brewpub.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:33pm
Why Supie's directors quit on Friday
Finance

Why Supie's directors quit on Friday

Ben Kepes and Hadleigh Ford left the board as the company collapsed.

Riley Kennedy 9:52am
RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price
Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

It also looked at the impact of droughts.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am