For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet

Du Val's Edmonton Mews development. (Image: Du Val)

Du Val Capital Partners says it has the interests of its investors at heart and is prioritising funds for the completion of projects while protecting its investor funds. The Auckland property developer and non-deposit taker is also acting to plug media 'leaks' by disgruntled depositors on the basis that they are breaching confidentiality agreements as a "limited partner" in the funds. One elderly investor who said he relied on the interest payments through his now locked $800,000 investment in the mortgage fund, was...