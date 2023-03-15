Menu
For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet

Du Val's Edmonton Mews development. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Du Val Capital Partners says it has the interests of its investors at heart and is prioritising funds for the completion of projects while protecting its investor funds. The Auckland property developer and non-deposit taker is also acting to plug media 'leaks' by disgruntled depositors on the basis that they are breaching confidentiality agreements as a "limited partner" in the funds. One elderly investor who said he relied on the interest payments through his now locked $800,000 investment in the mortgage fund, was...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
Finance

BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 8:11am
Finance

NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson and Owen Glenn have been involved in a long-running dispute for many years.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
Finance

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown
Finance

NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023