FMA warnings stack up against Du Val Group

Paul Gregory: investors denied "necessary information". (Image: FMA)

Du Val Capital Partners has taken another rap on the knuckles from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), after the regulator issued it with a formal warning for misleading investors in its mortgage fund.FMA executive director, response and enforcement, Paul Gregory said the FMA was satisfied that Du Val Group could be in breach of section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, as it had misled investors for the real reasons for suspending cash distributions in the fund as well as investors’ rights in relation to the suspension.Tha...