Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Forestry company in liquidation after Union Bank of India loan breaches

Forestry company in liquidation after Union Bank of India loan breaches
Aubade Global Resources supplied logs for export to its parent company. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
A forestry company owned by a multinational timber conglomerate has been tipped into liquidation after multiple breaches on its loans from the Union Bank of India.Last week, Aubade Global Resources was put into liquidation by the high court at Auckland on the application of the bank, through its Hong Kong branch.   The Official Assignee was appointed liquidator.According to its latest financial statements, the company, which was part of the Mayar Group, defaulted on its loans with the bank after not meeting the repayments since 2019.A...
Economy

Will tourism be a silver bullet?

An uncertain global environment could spell further trouble for the current account, if a forecast lift in tourism numbers doesn’t pan out.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Property

Accommodation is not just a public-sector problem

Rents in the capital are among the most expensive in the country and have overtaken the cost of renting in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

Ending the year on a fusion energy high

We're on the cusp of unlocking a near-limitless, safe, carbon-free source of energy by replicating the sun.

Peter Griffin 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 14 Dec 2022
Finance

RBNZ's money-printing losses shrank in November

Bond yields have fallen, reducing the QE losses the Reserve Bank has suffered.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2022
News in Brief

Westpac chair to resign next year

John McFarlane said he had delivered on his promise "to create a leaner, more agile, and better performing company”.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2022
Finance

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 14 Dec 2022