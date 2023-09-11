Menu
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

The weakened price for NZ's milk is largely due to lacklustre demand from China. (Image: Getty)
Forsyth Barr analysts estimate there is a gap of nearly 90c per kilogram of milk solids between the current milk price and dairy farmers' break-even point.Global dairy prices have been under significant pressure this season, with prices hitting a near-five-year low at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.Since the start of the season, prices have fallen at all but one of the fortnightly auctions. The GDT index has dropped more than 12% since the June 6 auction.The weakened price is largely down to lacklustre demand from China, the world&rsq...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

