Finance

Founder Cecilia Robinson back on My Food Bag board

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Cecilia Robinson was re-elected to My Food Bag's board at its annual meeting on Friday. (Image: My Food Bag)
My Food Bag founder Cecilia Robinson has been re-elected to the company’s board with 99.9% of the shareholders' support.Robinson founded the company in 2012, was co-chief executive until 2018 and sat on its board until just before it was listed on the NZX in 2020. Today, she was re-elected at the company’s annual meeting in Auckland.In June, she was shoulder-tapped by company chair Tony Carter to re-join the board following the resignation of director Chris Marshall, who officially stood down at the meeting.In making her bi...

