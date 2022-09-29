See full details
Gentrack Group increases its revenue guidance for FY22

Staff reporters
Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Gentrack Group has increased its revenue guidance by 8.6% following previously downbeat expectations.The dual-listed company, which designs and builds software for energy and airport companies, told the market today that it now expects its revenues for the current financial year to be about $125 million, an increase of $10m from its guidance issued in February and May.It also expects its 2022 full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to be in the "mid to high single digits" millions. That was comp...

Media
Media execs voice unease over new public media entity
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

A diverse range of voices from across the media sector expressed concern at the current form of the bill to create Aotearoa NZ Public Media.

Tourism FREE
ACCC gives Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger the thumbs up
Ella Somers | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has joined ComCom and approved the Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger – under certain conditions.

Primary Sector
National will review live export ban if it wins election
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Rather than a ban, National wants a gold-standard programme that would set world-leading compliance standards. 

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

