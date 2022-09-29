See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Small business sales up 10.4% in August

Staff reporters
Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Adjusting for last August’s covid lockdown, sales through small businesses were up 10.4% in August on a year earlier, following the 2.5% year-on-year growth in July.Xero’s customer data is now “revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter”, said Bridget Snelling, the accounting software company’s country manager for New Zealand.“While some of this growth is likely to be attributed to small businesses increasing prices in response to inflation, a nomina...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics
Beehive papers say there must be room for a view
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Government papers show officials were against fast-track consent to demolish and replace the old press gallery building because of architectural merit.

Law & Regulation
Kōura calls for couples to share KiwiSaver contributions
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Kōura hopes a contribution-sharing scheme would help close the gender gap in KiwiSaver by allowing a working parent to contribute to a stay-at-home parent’s retirement fund.

Opinion
Tech companies want to help you go green – at a price
Peter Griffin | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Technology can help to streamline the process of gathering and reporting environmental, social and corporate governance data and monitoring progress towards goals. 

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.