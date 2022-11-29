Menu
Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Gentrack expects its airport business to benefit from the post-covid travel recovery. (Image: Depositphotos)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Gentrack shares jumped to an 11-month high after the software developer raised its revenue outlook and said it was ramping up spending on research and development, and sales.The shares rose as high as $2, the highest since January this year, and were recently up 17.8% at $1.99.Revenue rose 19.3% to $126.3m in a year Gentrack described as “successful” with progress "on a number of fronts”. “Across both utilities and airports (Veovo), we won several new customers and are successfully expanding into larger custome...
