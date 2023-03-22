Menu
Gold rush: new interest in gold following collapse of banks

(Image: MyGold)
Ella Somers
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Fearful investors are looking to woo safe-haven assets like gold following the collapse of several international banks in the past few weeks.The price of gold shot up to a 12-month high yesterday, reaching US$2,006.07 per troy ounce by early evening. Against the kiwi dollar, gold reached an all-time high of NZ$3,211.08 per troy ounce.MyGold's general manager, Chris Howard, said the past two weeks had been some of the busiest the Auckland gold merchant had ever experienced.The gold price had “shot through the roof” as they h...
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

NZ regulations don’t allow contingent bonds, or cocos, and Australasian perpetual preference shares are explicitly ranked ahead of ordinary shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Finance

NZ regulations don’t allow contingent bonds, or cocos, and Australasian perpetual preference shares are explicitly ranked ahead of ordinary shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 20 Mar 2023
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts
Finance

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 20 Mar 2023
When the mirage of market value changes meets reality
Finance

Accounting rules don’t appear to be serving investors very well, boosting property companies' supposed “profits”.

Jenny Ruth 20 Mar 2023