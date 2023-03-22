Gold rush: new interest in gold following collapse of banks

(Image: MyGold)

Fearful investors are looking to woo safe-haven assets like gold following the collapse of several international banks in the past few weeks.The price of gold shot up to a 12-month high yesterday, reaching US$2,006.07 per troy ounce by early evening. Against the kiwi dollar, gold reached an all-time high of NZ$3,211.08 per troy ounce.MyGold's general manager, Chris Howard, said the past two weeks had been some of the busiest the Auckland gold merchant had ever experienced.The gold price had “shot through the roof” as they h...