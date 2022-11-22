Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Good Spirits deal coming, lenders want 'concrete plan'

Good Spirits deal coming, lenders want 'concrete plan'
Post-covid, venues were exceeding expectations, said Good Spirits Group. (Image: Good Spirits)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Matt Adams, the chair of Good Spirits Hospitality, has told a small group of shareholders that a deal could be imminent as it appoints investment bankers to help keep the company afloat. His announcement comes after its lenders wanted a “concrete plan” to address the company’s financial position. The listed group, which owns 10 venues throughout Auckland and Hamilton – most notably in the city’s Viaduct precinct – held its annual meeting at the prestigious Northern Club with a small group of less th...
Markets Free market close

Ryman drags down NZ stock market

Ryman Healthcare fell 7.1% as investors wait for the Reserve Bank cash rate hike.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am

More Finance

Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Markets

FNZ moves from backend to consumer products

New acquisitions are Hatch, a share platform and Pāua, which advises the super-rich.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Finance

Real-time GDP and inflation indicators a gamechanger

Economic data is always published with a lag, making monetary policy difficult.

Jenny Ruth 21 Nov 2022
Investments Free

My partner wants the mortgage paid off, I disagree

There are ways to have a life while also paying your home loan off faster.

Frances Cook 19 Nov 2022