Good Spirits deal coming, lenders want 'concrete plan'

Post-covid, venues were exceeding expectations, said Good Spirits Group. (Image: Good Spirits)

Riley Kennedy

Matt Adams, the chair of Good Spirits Hospitality, has told a small group of shareholders that a deal could be imminent as it appoints investment bankers to help keep the company afloat. His announcement comes after its lenders wanted a “concrete plan” to address the company’s financial position. The listed group, which owns 10 venues throughout Auckland and Hamilton – most notably in the city’s Viaduct precinct – held its annual meeting at the prestigious Northern Club with a small group of less th...