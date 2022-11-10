Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Govt orders banks to move to open banking

Govt orders banks to move to open banking
Commerce and consumer affairs minister David Clark. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
The government is ordering banks to prepare to implement open banking as part of its push to establish a consumer data rights framework (CDR) to encourage competition and make it easier to access better deals.“Open banking ensures banks must share customer information if they request it, making it easier for New Zealanders to compare mortgage rates, apply for loans and switch banks,” said commerce and consumer affairs minister, David Clark.“Open banking is a requirement on the Australian-owned banks’ parent companies acr...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am