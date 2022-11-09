Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

PlantTech Research in liquidation

PlantTech Research in liquidation
PlantTech Research Institute chair Mark Gilbert said the kiwifruit and apple sectors were facing their worst season in 10 years. (Image: Zespri)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
A Bay of Plenty plant research facility has gone into liquidation, with the company saying revenue streams had dried up.Tauranga-based PlantTech Research Institute operated as a research and development organisation specialising in addressing scientific challenges in New Zealand’s horticulture industry, providing artificial intelligence technology solutions.In a statement today, chair Mark Gilbert said the company’s shareholder had decided to put it into liquidation.The Companies Register listed PlantTech Research Institute Incorpor...
Finance Market Close

Manawa Energy led NZ market lower

The S&P/NZX 50 went down 8.4 points after spending most of the day in the green.

Riley Kennedy 5:59pm
Infrastructure

Payments industry urged to innovate

Emerging economies are “leapfrogging” advanced economies.

Dan Brunskill 3:22pm
Energy

Manawa profit masks a difficult time

The power generator's 239% increase in net profit will inflame those calling for windfall taxes.

Ian Llewellyn 2:00pm