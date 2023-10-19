Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
The site of its planned factory. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
The interest bill on Happy Valley Nutrition’s debt appears to be quickly ticking up as the administrators turn their attention to avoiding a liquidation of the would-be milk processor.McGrathNicol’s Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone were appointed administration of the Australian stock exchange-listed company, which was planning to build a dairy factory in the Waikato town of Otorohanga but ran out of capital to progress it.Ahead of the first creditor meeting, the pair had recommended it be tipped into liquidation with a no Deed of...
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
World

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: how 2degrees is going greener

With Emma-Kate Greer, sponsored by 2degrees.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: how 2degrees is going greener

More Finance

Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies
Finance

Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies

The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 18 Oct 2023
Harmoney has no more peers
Finance

Harmoney has no more peers

The founding purpose is no more. 

Staff reporters 17 Oct 2023
Pension prescription remains the same
Finance

Pension prescription remains the same

Bolster KiwiSaver to improve pension system.  

Staff reporters 17 Oct 2023
MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning
Finance

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

Personal grievances, threatening emails and now a director wants to start again.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023