See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

Heartland reaffirms its net-profit guidance

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Heartland Group Holdings, the owner of Heartland Bank, has affirmed its net-profit guidance.The dual-listed finance company issued guidance to the market this morning, reaffirming its expected net profit of between $109 million to $114 million for the year ending June 30, 2023, excluding any impacts of fair value changes on equity investments held.Heartland gave this guidance when it reported its results in August, but the company said it took a one-off gain in the financial year ended 30 June, 2022, in relation to derivatives that were de-desi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation FREE
Pushpay insider trading accused makes another bid for name suppression
Ella Somers | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Another name suppression bid has been made by the person facing insider trading charges in relation to Pushpay shares.

Retail
Food prices remain at 13-year high; rental prices also up
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Food prices rose 8.3% in the year to September.

Property
Timber apartments touted as saving 1m kilograms of CO2
Brent Melville | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

New pilot 'wood only' apartments reignite the carbon debate – full life-cycle versus embodied carbon.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security
Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.