Homeware retailer Redcurrent goes into liquidation

Rebecca Kain. (Image: Babiche Martens)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Homeware and lifestyle retailer Redcurrent, which went on a rent strike during the first nationwide covid lockdown, has gone into liquidation.In a statement, EY’s Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain confirmed their appointment as liquidators by the company’s shareholders: Rebecca Kain, Audrey McHardy and Jonathan Forbes McHardy.The retailer, which grew to have more than 10 stores, was started by mother-daughter duo Audrey McHardy and Rebecca Kain more than 20 years ago.It also comes after the company shut its Dunedin store in March last yea...
Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.7% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building's first-half profit margin of 8.4% was down from 9.5% in the previous second half year.

Jenny Ruth 12:00pm

More Finance

Finance

Bank branches closed as Cyclone Gabrielle hits

All the major banks offered support packages to customers affected by Auckland's floods earlier this month.

Staff reporters 10:06am
Finance

South Port first-half profit slips 12%

The Bluff port was knocked by a downturn in the log market.

Riley Kennedy 09 Feb 2023
News in Brief

UDC Finance appoints Don Atkinson as CEO

Finance company UDC has announced the appointment of chief operating officer Don Atkinson as its new chief executive.

Staff reporters 09 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Ponzi event warning from FMA

The Financial Markets Authority is warning people to be cautious about two suspected Ponzi schemes, ahead of a major investor event by one of them.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Feb 2023