Homeware retailer Redcurrent goes into liquidation

Rebecca Kain. (Image: Babiche Martens)

Homeware and lifestyle retailer Redcurrent, which went on a rent strike during the first nationwide covid lockdown, has gone into liquidation.In a statement, EY’s Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain confirmed their appointment as liquidators by the company’s shareholders: Rebecca Kain, Audrey McHardy and Jonathan Forbes McHardy.The retailer, which grew to have more than 10 stores, was started by mother-daughter duo Audrey McHardy and Rebecca Kain more than 20 years ago.It also comes after the company shut its Dunedin store in March last yea...