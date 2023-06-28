Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Mark Hotchin gives evidence in the high court at Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Mark Hotchin says he knew about the reduced rent situation central to a lawsuit he is pursuing, but “didn’t have all the information”.Hotchin has given his side of the story in the lawsuit against the vendor of a retail unit he bought five years ago saying they spent nearly $200,000 evicting the pool hall, the rent of which was being subsidised.He took the stand remotely from London giving evidence in the five-day trial against Premier Property Developments (PPD), which he says misled his company OHL Limited when it bought the...
NZ sharemarket follows international leads
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket follows international leads

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,733.46, up 84.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Law & Regulation

James Wallace named as the 'prominent businessman' in sexual assault case

The rich-lister's suppression was opposed by both the NZ Herald and Stuff.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
James Wallace named as the 'prominent businessman' in sexual assault case
Policy

Auckland emergency management found wanting

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 4:50pm
Auckland emergency management found wanting

More Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down
Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down

The lender has already undergone big changes.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
Finance

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent

Mark Hotchin is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July
Finance

TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July

Cooper leaves with the bank's populist reputation intact.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2023
Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023