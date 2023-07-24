Menu
How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy cows eating maize silage in their paddock. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The ongoing slide in global milk prices is already putting pressure on this season’s payout forecast, which will only rack up the pain for farmers.Those farmers, who will be expecting their herds to come home from winter grazing shortly in preparation for calving, are facing the prospect of a milk payout well below their cost of production for the new season.Prices have fallen at the three global auctions since the start of the season, with the Global Dairy Trade index hitting a three-year low last week, and there’s not much respite...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees
Finance

Warren Couillault: When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees

The KiwiSaver sector seems to have confused “value for money" with "cheapest".

Warren Couillault 22 Jul 2023
Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation by its former administrators.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jul 2023
Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny
Finance

Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny

The firm doesn’t report its financials in NZ, despite ‘officially’ being overseas owned.

Brent Melville 21 Jul 2023