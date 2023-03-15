Menu
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

Claims on the floods alone have topped $1 billion. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
IAG, New Zealand’s biggest general insurer, got a capital injection after the spate of weather events devastated much of the North Island. The local arm of the Australian-owned insurer, which operates brands such as NZI and State, issued 100 million new shares to its immediate parent on Feb 24, bolstering the NZ branch’s equity to 2.01 billion shares on issue, according to Companies Office filings. An IAG spokesperson said the internal transfer will support capital in NZ following the January flooding event in Northland an...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 8:11am
For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet

Du Val's senior legal counsel warned a whistleblower to destroy documents provided to BusinessDesk, after locking up his funds.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson and Owen Glenn have been involved in a long-running dispute for many years.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023