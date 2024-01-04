Menu
IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance

Staff reporters
Thu, 04 Jan 2024
Insurance Australia Group, whose brands include State, AMI and NZI, included an extra A$250 million (NZ$269m) of drop-down cover for a New Zealand-specific second event in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance programme. The Australia-based insurer’s new programme has main catastrophe cover for two events of up to A$10.5 billion, with an attachment at A$500m. It includes A$150m of drop-down cover reducing IAG’s retention of risk to A$236m on the first two events, with an extra premium payable if it's used on a first event. ...
Late rally leaves market on positive note
Late rally leaves market on positive note

The exchange was down almost 1 per cent – but made an admirable recovery. 

04 Jan 2024
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Rocket Lab's Peter Beck

From our most popular episode ever, an interview with Rocket Lab's founder and CEO.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 04 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGEM

It was developing a 'simple-to-use and fast' saliva-based covid test. 

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2024
