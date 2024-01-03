The car company owns several dealerships across Auckland, including John Andrew Ford in Grey Lynn. (Image: John Andrew Ford)

The Australasian automotive company caught up in a cyberattack believes only a small number of its customers have been affected by the cyber attack on Dec 27.

Eagers - which operates dealerships across Auckland - told the ASX on Tuesday a third party accessed parts of its IT systems, retrieving data from its servers.

It said the company was "notifying a small number of individuals identified who may face serious risk of data misuse".

The effect of the outage varied across regions and business units, it said.

“The disruption is primarily impacting the company’s ability to finalise transactions for certain new vehicles, which have been sold and are ready for delivery and some aspects of the company’s service and parts operations.”

On Friday, Eagers said most of its dealerships remained open and trading during the outage. Because the company could not complete some transactions, some revenue won’t be recognised until the 2024 financial year.

Eagers' NZ business reported revenue of $516 million in calendar 2022 with a net profit of about $3.1m, according to its latest financial statements lodged with the NZ Companies Office.

The stock last traded at A$14.52 (NZ$15.70).