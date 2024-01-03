Menu
TruScreen slapped with penalty, censure over audit committee breach

TruScreen makes cervical cancer tests. (Image: TruScreen)
Staff reporters
Wed, 03 Jan 2024
Cervical cancer test maker TruScreen has been ordered to pay $25,000 plus costs and has been publicly censured by the stock market watchdog for not having enough members on its audit committee. NZ RegCo found the medtech minnow's audit committee two members was one short of NZX listing rules between October 2020 and August 2023. The NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal – chaired by Mariette van Ryan with members Charles Bolt and Matt Blackwell – set a penalty starting point of $55,000, deeming the breach to be moderate giv...
