News in Brief

Genesis closes finance deal on new solar farm

Genesis is going solar. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
Genesis Energy confirms it has finalised the financing of its first solar farm.The solar farm – to be built in Lauriston, Canterbury, with joint venture partner FRV Australia – is now expected to have a peak generating capacity of 63 megawatts.The expected construction cost of the project will be $104 million, with the Bank of New Zealand and MUFG Bank funding approximately 70% of total project costs.Engineering, procurement and construction will be provided through a wrapped contract by Beon Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of V...
Law & Regulation

CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

One of the four directors fined in the case was stung $1.1 million.

Staff reporters 5:55pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,634.43, up 6.44 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 4:35pm
Law & Regulation

EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 4:15pm
