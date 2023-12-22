Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Govt sets up 'expert advisory group' on Interislander

Govt sets up 'expert advisory group' on Interislander
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
The government is setting up an expert advisory group to provide the coalition with independent advice and assurance on KiwiRail’s inter-island ferry service.Last week, cabinet declined a request to tip in an extra $1.5 billion for the project to replace the Interislander’s three ageing ferries with two larger, purpose-built vessels.Finance minister Nicola Willis said the group would help ensure robust plans were in place to support safe, resilient and reliable services in the coming years.Its establishment recognised the crown had...
CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches
Law & Regulation

CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

One of the four directors fined in the case was stung $1.1 million.

Staff reporters 5:55pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,634.43, up 6.44 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 4:35pm
NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk
Law & Regulation

EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 4:15pm
EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry