The cyber attack has impacted both NZ and Australian centres. (Image: Getty)

An Australian-listed automotive company, which operates car dealerships across Auckland, is in a trading halt after a cyber attack two days ago.

In a statement to the ASX on Thursday, Eagers Automotive said the attack had impacted its IT systems in "some" locations throughout Australian and New Zealand.

However, "the full extent" of the incident could not yet be "ascertained".

Its website shows the company operates multiple dealerships, including Ford and Mazda, in Auckland.

Eagers' NZ business reported revenue of $516 million in calendar 2022 with a net profit of about $3.1m, according to its latest financial statements lodged with the NZ Companies Office.

The company said it had informed the cyber security centres in both countries. The NZ Cyber Security Centre wasn't immediately available for comment.

Eagers shares remain in a trading halt with a further announcement expected on Friday.

The stock last traded at A$14.66.