Inflation remains stable at 7.2% in December quarter

Inflation remains stable at 7.2% in December quarter
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
The annual pace of inflation has remained stable in the final quarter of the year. But it still remains hot with large increases in housing, food and transport costs.The consumer price index lifted at an annual rate of 7.2% in the December quarter of 2022 – which was the same as the prior quarter – with quarterly inflation coming in at 1.4%.According to Statistics New Zealand, the largest influence on the annual rate in the December quarter was housing and household utilities, which increased by 8% due to rising prices for both cons...
Markets

NZ market edges up as CPI data remains stable

NZ’s benchmark index was unperturbed by the latest consumer price index data.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Transport

Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

The former AT CEO has joined the board overseeing Auckland's biggest and most contentious project.

Oliver Lewis 3:38pm
World

NYSE investigates issue that caused wild market open

A mass trading halt hit 40 S&P 500 stocks at the market open.

Bloomberg 10:25am

News in Brief

Laybuy plans to delist from ASX in March

The local buy now, pay later firm is seeking shareholder approval to voluntarily delist.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Finance

Reserve Bank to increase foreign currency reserves over time

The Reserve Bank's foreign currency intervention capacity stood at $12.22b in November last year, compared with $8.27b in the same month of 2007.

Staff reporters 10:20am
Energy

Mercury exec Julia Jack jumps ship to Kiwibank

The veteran marketing executive helped Mercury whittle down its multibrand operation.

Staff reporters 24 Jan 2023
Finance

'Notable dip' in home lending appetite

Mortgage demand dropped 27.4% in the December quarter.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2023