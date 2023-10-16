Menu
Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGem

MicroGEM's registered office in the United States. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
It operated out of an unassuming backroom office-turned-laboratory off one of Dunedin’s main streets.But, MicroGEM had millions of dollars from the United States’ health department and investors all over the world funding its attempt to develop a “simple-to-use and fast” saliva-based covid test.Despite its deteriorating financial position, it was even aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of this year.Behind the scenes, however, internal legal threats were being sent,...
Economy

Investors won't be blue about blue wave

Things are looking good for markets, at least in the short term.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's Saturday night success brings headaches

National's successful campaign has robbed them of a potential attorney general.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
