Finance

Insolvency expert: IRD 'turned a corner' on liquidations

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

IRD applied to liquidate 66 businesses in the High Court last month. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Inland Revenue (IRD) has “turned a corner” as it starts liquidating more businesses over unpaid taxes, an insolvency specialist says.IRD had been taking a lenient approach to businesses struggling to pay their debts due to a difficult trading environment with lockdowns, closed borders and various other pandemic-related problems.While the number of IRD applications to liquidate businesses had been low in recent years due to that leniency, there have been warnings that as the country moved into a post-covid environment, they would pic...

