Jarden/NAB tie-up creates big new markets player, FirstCape

Inaugural FirstCape CEO Malcolm Jackson. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
New Zealand investment house Jarden is selling its wealth advice and asset management arms into a three-way deal with National Australia Bank and Pacific Equity Partners.The transaction comes less than four years after First NZ Capital rebranded as Jarden for all of its operations, including as one of the largest traders of shares on the NZ stock exchange.No valuation is given for the deal, which will rename the new combined business FirstCape and will fold in Jarden Wealth and JBWere NZ with Harbour Asset Management and BNZ Investment Services...
COP28 climate deal puts pressure on renewables
World

COP28 climate deal puts pressure on renewables

Price declines and surging growth in solar and wind make ambitious goals more realistic.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 14, 2023
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?

With co-director of AUT's JMAD research centre Merja Myllylahti.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?

RBNZ warns Citibank NZ over AML breaches
Finance

RBNZ warns Citibank NZ over AML breaches

The breaches were self-reported and drew a warning from the Reserve Bank.

Staff reporters 9:20am
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 13 Dec 2023
Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks
Finance

Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 13 Dec 2023
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal
Finance

Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

The Australian firm has been quietly growing its Kiwi footprint.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023