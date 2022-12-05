Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie

The NZ dollar was trading at 94.01 Australian cents at 3pm in Wellington today. (Image: Deposit Photos)

The New Zealand market started the week on a strong footing, with the local stock market higher and the kiwi dollar hitting a 10-month high against its Australian counterpart. The NZ dollar rose above 94 Australian cents for the first time since January, trading 94.01 cents at 3pm in Wellington from 93.56 cents on Friday, and was also stronger against the greenback, rising to 64.01 US cents from 63.58 cents last week. The trade-weighted index was at 73.54 up from 73.25 at the end of last week.OFX traders said in a note the kiwi was th...