Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie

Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie
The NZ dollar was trading at 94.01 Australian cents at 3pm in Wellington today. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
The New Zealand market started the week on a strong footing, with the local stock market higher and the kiwi dollar hitting a 10-month high against its Australian counterpart. The NZ dollar rose above 94 Australian cents for the first time since January, trading 94.01 cents at 3pm in Wellington from 93.56 cents on Friday, and was also stronger against the greenback, rising to 64.01 US cents from 63.58 cents last week. The trade-weighted index was at 73.54 up from 73.25 at the end of last week.OFX traders said in a note the kiwi was th...
Policy

$5.3m Creative NZ contract to firm at centre of Callaghan row

The government arts funding agency concluded allegations about We Are Indigo's conduct were unsubstantiated.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Dec 2022
Finance

Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group

It comes after NZX-listed Good Spirits tried to buy the company.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Property

Queenstown's Lakeview development pared back

Developers bow to the suggestions of the fast-track consenting panel.

Brent Melville 05 Dec 2022

More Finance

Finance

Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group

It comes after NZX-listed Good Spirits tried to buy the company.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Goodwood's shareholders okay WasteCo backdoor listing

The waste management business is expected to list on the NZX on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
News in Brief

Reserve Bank scraps plans for mortgage bond standard

The central bank says it will focus on making residential mortgage-backed securities fit for purpose.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2022
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

In the entire 114-page report, the word inflation hardly appears.

Jenny Ruth 05 Dec 2022