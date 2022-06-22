See full details
KiwiSaver inequity leaves women $318,000 worse off

Frances Cook
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Women end up with a lot less in their KiwiSaver accounts than men. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Women are missing out on up to $318,000 in their KiwiSaver, thanks to pay gap impacts. The research, commissioned by Kiwi Wealth and independently carried out by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), found that the average woman has a balance that’s 20% lower than the average man’s balance, across all age groups. Four main factors were behind it, with the report citing the labour force participation gap, the pay equity gap, career gaps and changes due to motherhood, and women's self-reported low confi...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

It's another short week, so don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Property
NZ-first rates hike for Christchurch landbankers
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Owners of unimproved vacant land in central Christchurch will pay four times the standard general rate.

Global Events
Trust in China takes a hit, US more warmly viewed by New Zealanders
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Since 2019, New Zealanders' views of China's trustworthiness and responsibility as a global citizen have shown a marked negative shift, according to annual polling for the Asia-NZ Foundation.

