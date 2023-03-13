Menu
Liquidators of Regus-owned Bizdojo claw back $200k
IWG’s NZ country manager Alexander Skyes. (Image: LinkedIn)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Liquidators of a Regus-owned office space in Auckland’s Takapuna have managed to claw back just over $200,000.Last year, Hurstmere Road Centre – which operated as BizDojo Takapuna – was locked out of its premises by its landlord.After not being able to continue in business because of that, it was put into liquidation with Simon Dalton and Benjamin Francis, of Gerry Rea Partners, appointed liquidators in August last year.According to the Companies Register, the company’s sole shareholder is global flexible working space o...
