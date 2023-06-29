Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty visiting a relief centre in Hastings. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
The government is underwriting bank loans to firms “highly affected” by the North Island weather events and will provide concessionary finance to those unable to secure commercial lending.A formal government inquiry reviewing the response to the weather events led by former governor general Jerry Mateparae was also announced on Thursday.Loan guaranteesThe loan guarantee scheme, which is expected to be in place by the end of July, will mean the crown carries 80% of the credit risk on covered loans, allowing banks to reduce interest r...
Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 11:40am
Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
Mandatory climate reporting on track

More Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 11:40am
NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites
Finance

NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites

NZ banks continue to report historically high net interest margins.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Finance

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jun 2023
TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down
Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down

The lender has already undergone big changes.  

Paul McBeth 28 Jun 2023