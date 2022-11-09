Menu
Manawa Energy led NZ market lower after disappointing earnings

Manawa earnings were down down 34% from the previous period. (Image: Manawa)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Manawa Energy’s earnings disappointed investors, taking the New Zealand benchmark index into negative territory late in the day.The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 8.4 points, or 0.08%, to 11,143.480 points.     Across the main board, 80 shares rose and 56 fell. Turnover was $118.9 million. Manawa Energy led the top 50 lower, down 8.6% to $5.16, after it reported operating earnings (Ebitdaf) from continuing operations of $70 million in the six months to Sept 30, down 34% from the previous period.Hamilton Hindin Greene i...
