Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Maui Capital aims for mid-2024 selldown for Indigo fund

Maui Capital aims for mid-2024 selldown for Indigo fund
Paul Chrystall told investors in Maui Capital's Indigo fund the fund hopes to realise the majority of its assets by mid-2024. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Maui Capital has told investors in its Indigo fund it expects to dispose of the majority of assets in the fund by mid-2024.High-net-worth individuals signed up to Indigo on a call-up basis in 2008, when shares in the fund were valued at $1.Investors had only been called on for 85 cents per share. As of Sept 30, the fund had paid out distributions of 54cps, with fund shares valued at 25c.Maui was set up by former Goldman Sachs executives Paul Chrystall and Brent Lawgun in 2008. Following a failed reset plan, Maui decided to wind down Indigo and...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India
Cars

EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

More Finance

Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak
Finance

Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak

The GDT index had increased at the last four auctions.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM
Finance

Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM

The meeting will be held on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Finance Free

Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 07 Nov 2023
RBNZ seeks feedback on overseas branch changes
Finance

RBNZ seeks feedback on overseas branch changes

New rules are coming and submitters have until Dec 5 to have a say.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023