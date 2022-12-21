Menu
MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering, deal valued at $60m

Staff reporters
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
MHM Automation has announced it has signed a conditional agreement to purchase Wyma Engineering.The Christchurch-based listed engineering company announced the deal to the market this morning, which values the horticultural equipment company at about $60 million.Wyma, which is also based in Christchurch, manufactures post-harvest vegetable and fruit-handling equipment. It has operations in Europe and the UK and is majority owned by Andrew and Angela Barclay.The acquisition will be structured, with the issue of just over 22.6m new shares to...
