Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

Moola offered short and long-term loans, some for the purchase of cars. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
A search is under way to find a buyer for Moola’s loan books to pay creditors, the lender's first liquidators report says.It comes as a new report had found “phenomenal growth” for non-bank financial services.Steven Khov and Kieran Jones were called in last week as liquidators for Moola’s 10 subsidiary companies.It followed Moola’s parent companies, NZ Fintech Group Limited, NZ Fintech Solutions Limited and NZ Fintech Group Holdings, being tipped into receivership under a general security agreement with Partner...
NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm

RBNZ's money-printing losses shrank in November

Bond yields have fallen, reducing the QE losses the Reserve Bank has suffered.

Staff reporters 4:45pm
Westpac chair to resign next year

John McFarlane said he had delivered on his promise "to create a leaner, more agile, and better performing company”.

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Jenny Ruth: Central banks are likely to overshoot in their inflation battles

Central banks have been wrong about inflation for a long time now and the odds against them being right now have to be enormous.

Jenny Ruth 12 Dec 2022