Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business

The crate business recently extended a contract with Woolworths. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Morrison & Co has bought a 50% stake in Australian securities exchange-listed packaging firm Pact Group’s crate pooling business, putting a A$380 million (NZ$412m) enterprise value on the business. Pact will pocket net cash proceeds of about A$160m up front, with a further A$20m of potential earnouts for the half-stake in the crate pooling business, which generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$34.9m in the June 2023 year. The crate pooling business operates a network of wash and distribut...
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
Bloomberg

In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
Markets

Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 3:10pm
